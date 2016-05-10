DUBAI May 10 Al Baraka Banking Group , the Bahraini Islamic lender with operations in more than a dozen countries, reported a 5.1 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

The bank made a net attributable profit of $37.8 million in the three months ending March 31, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit of $39.8 million in the corresponding period of 2015. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)