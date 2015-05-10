DUBAI May 10 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group
, an Islamic lender with operations in more than a
dozen countries, posted a 9 percent increase in first-quarter
net attributable profit on Sunday.
The bank made a net profit attributable to equity holders of
$40 million in the three months ending March 31, it said in a
statement. Al Baraka's net attributable profit in the prior-year
period was $36.6 million, according to Reuters data.
The bank's quarterly net income, which includes profit
attributable to non-controlling interests, was $69 million, up
from $67 million in the corresponding period of last year, it
said.
Al Baraka has operations in the Middle East, Asia and
Africa.
