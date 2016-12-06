MANAMA Dec 6 Al Baraka Banking Group
is targeting the sale of capital-boosting sukuk worth $300
million in the first quarter of 2017, the chief executive of the
Bahrain-based Islamic lender, with operations in over a dozen
countries, said on Tuesday.
"You'll see issuance of sukuk in the first quarter of 2017
around $300 million, and we are talking to some banks" about
arranging it, Adnan Ahmed Yousef told reporters on the sidelines
of an Islamic banking conference.
Yousef added that the issue would enhance the bank's core
Tier 1 capital.
Al Baraka had a total capital adequacy ratio - a key
indicator of a bank's financial health, which combines both Tier
1 and supplementary Tier 2 capital - of 15.15 percent as of June
30, according to a regulatory disclosure on its website.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by David French;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)