DUBAI May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has received orders in excess of $1 billion for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

The perpetual Tier 1 Islamic bond, non callable for five years, is of benchmark size, which usually means upwards of $500 million. The sukuk is being marketed with a price guidance in the low to mid 8 percent area and will price later on Tuesday.

Standard Chartered Bank is coordinating the issuance, and is joined as a bookrunner by Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, KFH Capital, Noor Bank, and QInvest.

