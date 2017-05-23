DUBAI May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group
has given an initial price guidance in the low- to mid-8 percent
area for a potential U.S. dollar-denominated Tier 1 sukuk
non-callable for five years, a document issued by one of the
banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
The Islamic bond would be of benchmark size, which usually
means upwards of $500 million, and is expected to price later on
Tuesday.
The Bahraini financial institution, rated BB+ by Standard &
Poor's, has mandated Standard Chartered Bank as global
coordinator and Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD
Capital, KFH Capital, Noor Bank, QInvest and Standard Chartered
Bank as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Sunil Nair)