DUBAI, June 23 Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank plans
to raise $500 million from a capital-boosting Islamic bond
issue, with pricing tightening ahead of completion on Tuesday
due to investor demand, a document from lead arrangers said on
Monday.
Pricing for the transaction, which has a perpetual tenor but
can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year, was
revised on Monday afternoon to in the area of 5.75 percent, the
document said. This was inside the 6 percent area guidance given
earlier in the day.
Investor orders for the deal, which will boost Al Hilal's
Tier 1 - or core - capital, were above $3 billion. Despite the
interest, the size of the transaction will not be increased, the
document added.
The unlisted Islamic lender, owned by the Abu Dhabi
Investment Council, has chosen itself as well as Citigroup
, Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of
Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange
the deal.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French;
Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)