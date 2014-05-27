BRIEF-Swiss shareholder advisor Ethos still opposes Credit Suisse pay
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016
DUBAI May 27 Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co , the Saudi Arabian retailer which franchises brands such as Zara and Marks and Spencer in the kingdom, plans to issue its debut riyal-denominated sukuk, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.
Alhokair will begin meeting fixed income investors on Tuesday and has chosen the investment banking arm of Samba Financial Group to arrange the deal, the filing added.
No value or tenor of the planned sukuk was given in the statement.
Alhokair operates across 20 markets, predominantly in the Middle East and Commwealth of Independent States. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016
OTTAWA, April 18 Resales of Canadian homes rose 1.1 percent in March from February and prices were up 18.6 percent from a year earlier as strong demand in Toronto offset cooling elsewhere, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.