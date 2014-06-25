PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, June 25 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co has completed a 500 million riyal ($133 million), five-year sukuk issue, its first issue of an Islamic bond, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
Alhokair, which franchises brands such as Zara and Marks and Spencer in the kingdom, did not give the pricing of the sukuk, which was sold in a private placement to investors in Saudi Arabia.
In late May, the company said it was also close to signing an agreement with a group of banks for a loan worth 1 billion riyals to repay existing loans and finance expansion.
Samba Financial Group's investment banking arm arranged the sukuk sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refers to news in social media reporting that cp thailand is going to acquire 7-11 business in indonesia