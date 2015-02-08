DUBAI Feb 8 Al Khaliji Commercial Bank , Qatar's sixth-largest lender by assets, will ask shareholders to approve plans to issue bonds worth up to $1.75 billion, it said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

The proposal is subject to approval by the bank's annual general assembly on Feb. 25, it said in the statement.

Al Khaliji has issued one international bond previously, selling a $500 million five-year deal in October 2013. It was trading to yield 2.713 percent at 1145 GMT, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)