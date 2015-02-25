DOHA Feb 25 Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank won shareholder assent on Wednesday to issue up to $1.75 billion in bonds which its chief executive said would be used for financing activities in the Gulf Arab state.

"The majority (of the cash) will be used for financing internally because the main focus of the bank is to invest inside Qatar," Fahad al-Khalifa, the bank's chief executive, told its annual shareholder meeting.

Speaking to Reuters after the meeting, Khalifa said part of the $1.75 billion allowance could be sold this year, although he declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by David French; Editing by David Evans)