DUBAI May 19 The chief executive of Al Khaliji Commercial Bank has resigned for personal reasons, the Qatari lender said on Monday.

Robin McCall would remain in position until a replacement was found and the appointment approved by the country's regulator, the lender added in the bourse filing.

Al Khaliji is Qatar's sixth-largest lender by assets, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Bernardo Vizcaino)