* Total value of delayed projects as of Dec. 31: 312.7 mln
riyals
* Small improvement from Sept. 30: 362.2 mln riyals
* Delays in payments, visa issuance partly to blame
(Adds detail, comparison to estimates for previous quarter)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabian construction firm
Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons said on
Thursday that the total value of its delayed work as of Dec. 31
last year was 312.7 million riyals ($83.4 million), a slight
improvement from the previous quarter.
As builders in the kingdom rely on the government for most
of their contracts they've suffered as the pace of construction
has sagged in the past two years, partly as a result of lower
oil prices squeezing state revenues.
Khodari, which earlier this month reported a widening
fourth-quarter net loss, previously said that the value of
projects delayed as of Sept. 30 was 362.2 million riyals.
It gave a variety of reasons for the delay, including
excessive time taken to issue visas or insufficient numbers of
visas issued, delays in the appointment of consultants or the
reviewing and processing of invoices.
Delays in the payment of approved invoices or design changes
and the halting of work because of lack of money were also to
blame, it said.
In Thursday's statement, the builder estimated the total
value of its backlog of uncompleted work as of Dec. 31 at 2.85
billion riyals. That is down from the 3.01 billion riyals
estimate it gave for the previous quarter.
The builder's total contract value was 7.85 billion riyals,
it said. That compares to 7.78 billion riyals estimated for the
previous quarter.
($1 = 3.7491 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)