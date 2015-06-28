DUBAI, June 28 Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons said on Sunday its proposal for a capital increase would be submitted to the market regulator during July, a month later than originally outlined.

The company didn't elaborate on the reason for the delay, except to say it was still in the process of preparing the application to the Capital Market Authority with its financial adviser GIB Capital.

The builder announced in November it planned a 500 million riyal ($133 million) rights issue to help expand its business, adding in March it would submit the proposal by end-June. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)