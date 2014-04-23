April 23 Kuwaiti firm Al Madina for Finance and
Investment Co said on Wednesday it was uncertain of
its ability to continue as a going concern, after posting a 26
percent drop in assets and widening its losses for the last
financial year.
In a statement to the Dubai bourse, where it is
cross-listed, the Islamic investment firm cited unpaid
contracts, lawsuits with creditors and the confiscation of "the
company's pledged assets for wakala payables".
Al Madina has applied to a Kuwaiti court for protection from
creditors and there is "a material uncertainty that may cast
significant doubt about the company's ability to continue as a
going concern", it said.
The company posted a net loss of 8.2 million Kuwaiti dinars
($29.2 million) for the 2013 financial year, against a 3.3
million dinar loss a year earlier, while total assets fell by
more than a quarter to 106.1 million dinars.
Set up in 2005, the firm engages in direct investments, fund
management and other financial services across the Middle East
and North Africa.
($1 = 0.2814 Kuwaiti dinars)
