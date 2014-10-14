DUBAI Oct 14 United Arab Emirates-based Al Noor
Hospitals will allocate up to $200 million for
acquisitions in 2015, its vice-chairman told Reuters on Tuesday,
as it increases its operations in its home market and eyes
expansion into other Gulf countries.
The Gulf region is experiencing a healthcare industry boom
as rising wealth means more individuals are affected by
"lifestyle diseases" -- for example, five of the six Gulf states
are in the global top 10 for prevalence of diabetes.
Al Noor, one of the largest private healthcare providers in
the UAE, has made three acquisitions in the country this year,
including a cancer centre, and hopes to add further buys in the
coming year, vice-chairman Kassem Alom said.
"We are looking to acquire more, to spend up to $150 million
to $200 million," Alom, who stepped down as chief executive of
the company he helped to found at the end of last month, told
Reuters on the sidelines of a healthcare conference.
He said the company's focus would remain on the UAE because
there was still a lot of room to grow but Al Noor would begin to
look towards expanding into other Gulf countries next year as
their markets were similar.
Ronald Lavater took over as chief executive on Oct. 1 from
Alom, who said on Tuesday he would continue to be involved in
shaping the strategy of the firm he helped set up in 1985.
Alom added he would not be selling more of his holding in Al
Noor after raising 50 million pounds ($79.7 million) last month
from the sale of 5 million shares which reduced his stake to
6.04 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"I will keep my stake. It (the sale) was needed to give more
shares to the market as when we sold it in the beginning it was
not enough," Alom said, referring to the initial public offering
in 2013, which saw 32.9 percent of the firm floated in London.
Al Noor, whose share price on Tuesday was around 70 percent
higher than its IPO price, has a free float of 45.4 percent.
Another shareholder, Ithmar Capital, raised 87.6 million pounds
from the sale of a 7.3 percent stake last month.
(1 US dollar = 0.6274 British pound)
(Editing by David Evans)