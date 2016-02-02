(Adds details)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI Feb 2 Mediclinic International Plc,
which is being created by the merger of Al Noor Hospitals Group
and Mediclinic International Ltd, will be
listed in London on Feb. 15, the chief executive of Al Noor said
on Tuesday.
The combination, announced in October, will create the
third-largest international healthcare group outside the United
States, according to Al Noor CEO Ronald Lavater, after South
Africa's Mediclinic agreed to buy United Arab Emirates-based Al
Noor for 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion).
The deal was structured as a so-called reverse takeover with
Mediclinic set to take on Al Noor's London listing as it primary
listing. Current Al Noor shareholders have until Feb. 12 to
decide whether to swap their shares under a tender offer which
will see Mediclinic ultimately own between 84 and 93 percent of
the combined company.
"All approvals are done, all paper work signed and the
listing and final change of control is on Feb. 15," Lavater told
Reuters.
The integration process will start soon after listing and
will be done in phases, with the first wave focused on achieving
synergies in purchases and service contracts, he said.
The next phase would look at synergies in clinical practice
and medical services, locations for hospitals and deployment of
capital.
"From the growth perspective, each of us were looking at
growth in each other's markets," said Lavater. He declined to
outline the new growth strategy but said that in the Middle
East, the combined company would focus on expansion in the UAE.
Mediclinic has been on an acquisition spree - it bought
almost a third Britain's Spire Healthcare in June - as
it seeks to diversify outside its home market where a government
probe into private hospitals and a mooted national health
insurance plan is limiting growth opportunities.
Like much of the Gulf region, the UAE healthcare market is
booming due to an increasingly-wealthy population being burdened
by high levels of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes.
Both Al Noor and Mediclinic had been expanding in the UAE,
building new hospitals and clinics, and this will continue under
the combined entity, according to Lavater.
"There are lots of opportunities for high-quality healthcare
in the UAE and unmet needs in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar that
could be expanded by the enlarged group in the future," he said.
In the UAE, both the Al Noor and Mediclinic brands will be
retained on their existing centres. The merged company will have
73 hospitals, 35 clinics, over 10,000 beds and around 35,000
employees across South Africa, UAE and Switzerland.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French and
Mark Potter)