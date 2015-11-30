BRIEF-Generation Healthcare says on track to deliver FY17 operating income guidance
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 VPS Healthcare said on Monday it did not intend to make an offer for Al Noor Hospitals Group, which is also based in the United Arab Emirates, as it believed a transaction would not be in its best interest.
Al Noor has already accepted a 1.4 billion pound ($2.1 billion) offer from South Africa's Mediclinic International Ltd .
($1 = 0.6660 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 9 Barely two days into crafting a new bill to roll back Obamacare, U.S. Senate Republicans were already on the defensive on Tuesday over the absence of any women in their core working group.