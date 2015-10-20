BRIEF-TWi Pharmaceuticals to buy back 5 mln shares
* Says it plans to repurchase 5 million shares of common stock (4 percent stake), for up to T$4.37 billion, during the period from May 15 to July 14
LONDON Oct 20 United Arab Emirates' Al Noor Hospitals Group, which last week agreed to be bought by South Africa's Mediclinic International, said VPS Healthcare has approached it with a "highly preliminary indication of interest".
VPS is Al Noor's third suitor after Mediclinic's 1.4 billion pound ($2.2 billion) bid was agreed despite a rival approach from NMC Health in a tussle for expansion in the fast-growing Gulf Region.
Privately-held UAE-based VPS has until 1700 GMT on Nov. 17 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Al Noor under UK takeover rules.
NMC Health, already a major player in the UAE, has vowed to fight on, saying last Wednesday it remained committed to a tie-up with Al Noor.
Shares in Al Noor rose 2.5 percent to 1,192 pence, above the 1,160 pence cash offered in one of the alternatives proposed by Mediclinic. ($1 = 0.6453 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Louise Heavens)
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS