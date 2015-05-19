May 19 Oman's Al Omaniya Financial Services
on Tuesday confirmed its interest to participate in a
merger and acquisition bidding process with United Finance Co
, a day after Bank Nizwa withdrew its
application.
Al Omaniya sent an official confirmation to United Finance
on Monday, it said in a filing on Oman's bourse. It provided no
other details.
United Finance, which offers loans and leasing services as
well as corporate deposits, on May 13 said it invited National
Bank of Oman, Bank Nizwa and Al Omaniya Financial
Services to participate in a bidding process after all three had
approached it with merger proposals.
National Bank of Oman has not yet commented on the
invitation.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)