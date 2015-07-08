DUBAI, July 8 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi
Arabia's second-largest lender, posted a marginal drop of 0.4
percent in its second-quarter net profit, it said on Wednesday,
beating analyst forecasts.
The bank made 1.94 billion riyals ($517.6 million) in the
three months ending June 30, compared with 1.95 billion riyals
in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse
statement.
Eight analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the
bank to post a net profit of 1.76 billion riyals for the
quarter.
In a separate statement, the bank said its board had
proposed a cash dividend for the first half of 2015 of 0.5
riyals per share. This is half the 1 riyal per share it paid for
the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)