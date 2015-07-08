DUBAI, July 8 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender, posted a marginal drop of 0.4 percent in its second-quarter net profit, it said on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts.

The bank made 1.94 billion riyals ($517.6 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 1.95 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Eight analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the bank to post a net profit of 1.76 billion riyals for the quarter.

In a separate statement, the bank said its board had proposed a cash dividend for the first half of 2015 of 0.5 riyals per share. This is half the 1 riyal per share it paid for the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)