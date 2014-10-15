Oct 15 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's
largest listed lender, posted a 3.2 percent drop in its
third-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on
Wednesday, missing analyst forecasts.
The bank said it made 1.66 billion riyals ($442.6 million)
in the three months ending September 30, compared with 1.71
billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.
Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post
an average net profit of 1.9 billion riyals for the quarter.
The decrease was the fifth straight drop in quarterly profit
posted by the bank, which it attributed to an increase in total
operating expenses, without elaborating.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
The bank's performance has been hit in recent quarters by
higher provisioning and higher operating expenses.
Saudi lenders have felt ripples since the government's
crackdown in late 2013 on illegal foreign workers in the
contracting industry. Many banks had ramped up lending to such
companies, which have suffered as a result of lending shortages,
delayed contracts and higher expenses caused by new laws aimed
at employing more Saudis - who usually command higher salaries
than expatriates.
Operating income for the quarter rose by 0.9 percent on the
corresponding period of 2013 to 3.4 billion riyals, while
profits from special commissions decreased 1.1 percent over the
same timeframe to 2.4 billion riyals.
Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 203.6
billion riyals, gaining 9.8 percent on the same point of 2013,
while deposits rose 10.9 percent to 250 billion riyals over the
same period.
(1 US dollar = 3.7510 Saudi riyal)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)