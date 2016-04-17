(Adds dropped word in headline)

DUBAI, April 17 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 32.8 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analyst forecasts as it cut wage costs and fee income increased.

The bank made a profit of 2.02 billion riyals ($538.7 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, up from 1.52 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank's quarterly profit would be 1.84 billion riyals.

Al Rajhi said its profit rise was mainly due to higher fee income and increased financing and investment income. Total operating expenses also fell by 11.9 percent because of a reduced wage bill and lower general costs, it said.

Quarterly operating income rose 8 percent versus the corresponding period of 2015 to 3.7 billion riyals, while profit from special commissions increased 4.5 percent over the same timeframe to 2.57 billion riyals.

Loans and advances at the end of March stood at 216.4 billion riyals, up 5.5 percent on the same point of 2015, while deposits dipped 1.4 percent to 264.8 billion riyals over the same period. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)