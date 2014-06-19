June 19 The investment banking arm of Saudi
Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank has received regulatory approval for its
first mutual fund that will invest in sukuk (Islamic bonds), as
demand for sharia-compliant debt rises in the Gulf's largest
economy.
Al Rajhi is the country's biggest listed lender
and the world's largest Islamic bank, but it has been slower
than some of its peers to embrace the sukuk market. It has never
raised money through a sukuk issue itself.
A spokesman at Al Rajhi Capital could not be reached for
comment but a source at the firm said the fund, in the pipeline
since 2012, had been prompted by a growing number of client
inquiries about investing in sukuk.
In January, the firm said it planned to expand its business
primarily by underwriting, arranging and investing in sukuk.
Saudi Arabia is the second largest market for Islamic mutual
funds with 167, behind only Malaysia, but only five of those
funds are dedicated purely to sukuk, stock exchange data shows.
This is because in the past, there has been a lack of
domestically available sukuk to feed such funds, and because of
the conservative nature of some of the kingdom's sharia
scholars. A number of scholars view trading in sukuk as outright
trading of debt, which is banned by Islamic principles.
But over the past two years, issuance of sukuk in Saudi
Arabia has ballooned because of increased liquidity,
comparatively low borrowing costs and firms' desire to diversify
their funding sources beyond bank loans.
Sukuk issuance in Saudi Arabia rose to the equivalent of
$15.2 billion through 20 deals last year, compared to $11.2
billion through 18 deals in 2012, according to data from Zawya,
a Thomson Reuters company. Year-to-date, there have been nine
sukuk issued worth $8.5 billion.
Some Islamic banks have themselves issued sukuk. This month,
Saudi Investment Bank completed a 2 billion riyal ($533 million)
capital-boosting sukuk issue, while Banque Saudi Fransi
did a similar deal. National Commercial Bank sold a 5
billion riyal sukuk in February.
