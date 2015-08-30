DUBAI Aug 30 The founder of Saudi Arabia's Al
Tayyar Travel Group will resign as vice-chairman and
managing director from Sept. 1, the company said on Sunday.
Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar opened his first travel agency in
1980, and the firm has since grown to more than 430 branches in
the kingdom and abroad, according to the company's website.
He will remain a board member, according to the bourse
statement announcing the move, which did not elaborate on his
future role.
Chief Executive Abdullah bin Nasser al-Dawood will take up
the managing director role as of Sept. 1, adding to his current
position, the company said.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French and Robin
Pomeroy)