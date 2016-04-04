DUBAI, April 4 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel
Group said on Monday it has completed all procedures
to acquire a 30 percent stake in Zakhr Investment and Real
Estate Development through a share swap arrangement.
The 30 percent stake in Zakhr has been transferred to Al
Tayyar and the commercial registry of the travel firm has been
amended to reflect the capital increase through the addition of
9.65 million new shares, Al Tayyar said in a bourse filing.
Al Tayyar, in a bourse filing on Jan. 5, said it will
acquire 15 percent of Zakhr from Mohammed I. Alsubeaie & Sons
Investment Co (MASIC) and the same stake from Abdullah Almishal
& Sons Co (Almishal) for a total value of 803.8 million riyals
($214.4 million).
In return, the two Zakhr shareholders will receive new
shares in Al Tayyar, giving the pair a combined holding of 4.6
percent in the travel company.
Zakhr Investment has a project in the holy city of Mecca
which includes a hotel and residential and commercial facilities
serving pilgrims and residents.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)