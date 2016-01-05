DUBAI Jan 5 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel
Group will buy 30 percent of Zakhr Investment and Real
Estate Development after amending an initial agreement to buy
into the firm signed in August, the travel company said on
Tuesday.
Under the new plan announced in a bourse filing, Al Tayyar
will acquire 15 percent of Zakhr from Mohammed I. Alsubeaie &
Sons Investment Co (MASIC) and the same stake from Abdullah
Almishal & Sons Co (Almishal) for a total value of 803.8 million
riyals ($214.4 million).
In return, the two Zakhr shareholders will receive 9.65
million shares in Al Tayyar which will be created through a
capital increase, giving the pair a combined holding of 4.6
percent in the travel firm.
The previous agreement had said Al Tayyar would buy 12.5
percent each from the two shareholders for a stake worth 669.9
million riyals, in exchange for 6.51 million new Al Tayyar
shares.
Under the new agreement, the shares being issued to MASIC
and Almishal Co will be worth 83.30 riyals instead of the
previously stated 102.90 riyals, according to the statement.
Al Tayyar's shares closed in the market at 69 riyals on
Monday, down from the 95 riyals at which they closed in the
session before the August announcement was made.
The 27.4 percent decline in the stock price compares with a
21.8 percent drop in the Saudi stock index, which has
suffered from fears over the impact of lower oil prices and
reduced state spending on the economy.
Zakhr Investment has a project in the holy city of Mecca
which includes a hotel and residential and commercial facilities
serving pilgrims and residents.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)