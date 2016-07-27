DUBAI, July 27 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel
Group posted a 24.2 percent fall in second-quarter net
profit on Wednesday.
The company made a net profit of 300 million riyals ($80
million) in the three months to June 30, down from 396 million
riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.
The firm, which completed the acquisition of a 30 percent
stake in Mecca-based Zakhr Investment and Real Estate
Development in April through a share swap arrangement, said
quarterly revenues decreased year on year by 9 percent.
This was mainly due to a drop in sales within the
traditional travel industry and domestic tourism, especially
travel relating to the government sector and government-related
sectors. Ticket prices were also lower during the quarter.
It did not provide a figure for quarterly revenue.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing detailed results later.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)