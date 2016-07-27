DUBAI, July 27 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 24.2 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The company made a net profit of 300 million riyals ($80 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 396 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

The firm, which completed the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Mecca-based Zakhr Investment and Real Estate Development in April through a share swap arrangement, said quarterly revenues decreased year on year by 9 percent.

This was mainly due to a drop in sales within the traditional travel industry and domestic tourism, especially travel relating to the government sector and government-related sectors. Ticket prices were also lower during the quarter.

It did not provide a figure for quarterly revenue.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)