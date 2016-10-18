BRIEF-Florence Investech recommends dividend of 30 rupees/shr
* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Oct 18 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 29.1 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
* Net profit of 188 million riyals ($50.1 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 versus 265 million riyals a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.
* Quarterly revenue fell 4 percent year on year.($1 = 3.7495 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
