DUBAI Oct 18 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 29.1 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

* Net profit of 188 million riyals ($50.1 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 versus 265 million riyals a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

* Quarterly revenue fell 4 percent year on year.($1 = 3.7495 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)