DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 33 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

* Net profit of 145 million riyals ($38.7 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 versus 215 million riyals a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

* ($1 = 3.7492 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)