DUBAI Oct 20 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted an 8.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, driven by higher sales.

The company made a net profit of 265 million riyals ($70.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 244 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

Al Tayyar, whose founder Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar stepped down as vice chairman and managing director on Sept. 1, said quarterly sales rose 8 percent year-on-year thanks to more branches as well as acquisitions.

($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Pravin Char)