SANAA, Sept 3 Ten civilians including a
10-year-old girl were killed in a Yemeni government air strike
that had apparently missed its intended target, a car carrying
Islamist militants, tribal officials and residents there said on
Monday.
The missile attack in a mountainous area in the centre of
the country on Sunday prompted angry protests by relatives of
the victims, residents told Reuters.
The impoverished Arabian Peninsula state has become a key
battleground for the United States in its war against al Qaeda
militancy.
The country has been in turmoil since an uprising against
veteran ruler Ali Abdullah Saleh began in January last year.
Saleh stepped down in February but militants managed to
strengthen their foothold in remote regions during the unrest.
Officials initially said a U.S. drone had killed five people
in the attack on Sunday evening.
But residents said on Monday a Yemeni warplane had hit a
car, killing 10 people, including a 40-year-old woman and her
10-year-old daughter.
"It seems Yemeni warplanes missed the vehicle carrying the
suspected militants and instead hit one carrying civilians, who
were killed while four were injured," an official from a clan in
the mountainous Radaa region told Reuters.
"The car that carried the al Qaeda militants happened to
pass in the same place where the civilian car was," he added.
Families of the victims marched on Sunday evening in protest
against the deaths, a witness told Reuters. The incident could
fuel already growing resentment over a U.S.-Yemeni campaign
against militants that has often claimed civilian lives.
"There will be a meeting today with the heads of the tribes
and government official. People are angry and want this to
stop," another tribal official said.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is based in Yemen. It has
mounted operations in neighbouring Saudi Arabia and tried to
launch attacks against the United States.
Washington, which fears the spread of Islamist militancy in
Yemen, has stepped up drone attacks this year in response.
