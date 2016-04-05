By Letitia Stein
| April 5
April 5 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley will
face a legislative effort seeking his impeachment, a state
lawmaker said on Tuesday, announcing the start of formal
proceedings amid escalating political fallout over his
relationship with a former advisor.
Bentley, a two-term Republican governor, has apologized for
making inappropriate remarks to the married ex-staffer, while
denying allegations of a physical affair. Since he acknowledged
the accusations two weeks ago, he has been dogged by questions
about their relationship and potentially inappropriate use of
state resources.
State representative Ed Henry, also a Republican, held a
news conference on Tuesday to discuss impeachment proceedings,
acknowledging uncertainty about exactly how they would unfold.
"We are looking at this governor that has essentially
betrayed the trust of the people of Alabama," he said, calling
on Bentley to step down.
"We've never done this before. We've never tried to impeach
a governor," added Henry, who spoke alongside several state
representatives who support impeachment.
He drafted articles of impeachment that accuse Bentley of
corruption, incompetence, immoral behavior, and neglecting his
duties as governor.
In response, Bentley issued a statement calling the effort a
distraction from pending issues before the state legislature.
"There are no grounds for impeachment, and I will vigorously
defend myself and my administration from this political attack,"
said Bentley, a medical doctor who easily won re-election to a
second term in November 2014.
The senior advisor in question, Rebekah Mason, resigned last
week. She said she intended to focus on her husband and children
and did not address the alleged affair. Funding for her salary
was among the issues questioned in the impeachment documents.
Discussions about their relationship have dominated Alabama
politics since March 23 when Bentley was publicly accused of
having an affair by Spencer Collier, the former head of the
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, just after he was fired by the
governor.
Audio recordings have emerged that depict Bentley making
suggestive comments to Mason, according to state media reports.
Bentley's wife filed for divorce in August 2015 after 50
years of marriage, citing unspecified problems.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla. and Karen Brooks in
Fort Worth, Texas; Editing by Andrew Hay)