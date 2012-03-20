March 20 A slew of banks are seeking to overturn
a March 4 ruling by a federal court judge that allowed Jefferson
County, Alabama, to proceed with its $4.23 billion municipal
bankruptcy case.
The creditor banks, led by Bank of New York Mellon,
the bond trustee for sewer debt issued by the county, filed a
motion on Monday seeking leave to appeal the ruling. Bond
insurers Financial Guaranty Insurance Co. and Assured Guaranty
Municipal Corp. also filed separate motions to appeal.
They have argued that the county, home to Alabama's biggest
city of Birmingham, is ineligible for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
because it has no bond debt as required under state law. Like
most Alabama counties, Jefferson County only issued warrants, a
form of debt popular in the state since the 1930s that does not
require direct voter approval.
The use of warrants led a federal judge to reject a 2010
bankruptcy case involving Pritchard, Alabama.
But Judge Thomas Bennett, in his written ruling, concluded
Jefferson County was insolvent and had negotiated in good faith
to adjust its debts, clearing the way for the biggest bankruptcy
ever by a U.S. municipality.
The county's debt escalated in the mid-2000s when warrants
issued to upgrade its sewer system soured amid widespread
corruption, bribery and fraud charges that led to some 22
convictions. Costs continued to rise as interest rates
increased.