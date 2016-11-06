HOUSTON Nov 6 Colonial Pipeline said Line 1 restarted shipping gasoline between Houston and Linden, New Jersey, on Sunday morning for the first time since a deadly Oct. 31 explosion and fire.

In statement posted on a company website, Colonial said it would take three days following the restart for gasoline shipments to begin arriving at the Linden terminal. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alan Crosby)