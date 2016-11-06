(Adds details, background)
HOUSTON Nov 6 Colonial Pipeline said
Line 1 began shipping gasoline between Houston and Linden, New
Jersey, on Sunday morning for the first time since a deadly Oct.
31 explosion and fire near Helena, Alabama.
The outage of Line 1, which can carry 1.3 million barrels of
gasoline daily from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the New York area
roiled wholesale gasoline markets all week and boosted retail
prices across the southeastern United States.
In a statement posted on a company website on Sunday,
Colonial said it would take three days following the restart for
gasoline shipments to begin arriving at the Linden terminal.
One worker was killed and five other members of a
maintenance crew were injured on Oct. 31 when a backhoe punched
a hole in Line 1, sending a more than 200-foot (61-meter) column
of fire up from the damaged pipe.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted waivers to
allow Colonial to mix different grades of gasoline once
shipments resume.
The 5,500-mile (8,850-km) Colonial Pipeline is the largest
U.S. refined products pipeline system and can carry more than 3
million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel between the
Gulf Coast and the New York Harbor area.
Two U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, Exxon Mobil Corp's
Baytown, Texas refinery and Total SA's Port Arthur
Texas, refinery were reported to have cut gasoline production
due to the Colonial Pipeline outage.
This the second incident this year to disrupt Colonial
Pipeline shipments. A mid-September leak a few miles from the
location of the explosion released 336,000 gallons of gasoline
and shut Line 1 for 12 days.
The Oct. 31 blast is being investigated by the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board, the EPA and the U.S. Occupational
Safety and Health Administration along with state agencies in
Alabama.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alan Crosby)