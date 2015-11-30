(Adds Florida's decision not to continue investigation of
Planned Parenthood facilities)
By Letitia Stein
Nov 30 Alabama called off a legal battle with
Planned Parenthood on Monday after a federal judge last month
blocked the state from defunding the reproductive health
organization's clinics amid national controversy about its
handling of aborted fetal tissue.
In a joint court filing, both parties said that Alabama had
resumed funding of Planned Parenthood clinics in Mobile and
Birmingham, and the clinics were following state regulations.
The agreement followed an order by U.S. District Judge Myron
Thompson to stop Alabama from terminating its agreement with a
Planned Parenthood regional affiliate providing services under
Medicaid, the federal and state healthcare program for the poor.
"This is an important victory for our patients in Alabama
who will be able to keep getting high-quality health care and
would have suffered if the state had pushed forward with this
political agenda," Cecile Richards, president of Planned
Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement.
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley had sought to strip funding
from the organization after an anti-abortion group released
videos it said showed Planned Parenthood officials negotiating
prices for fetal tissues from abortions it performs.
Planned Parenthood, which denied any illegal payments, has
faced similar challenges from several Republican governors. The
organization filed a lawsuit in Texas last week, and federal
judges have blocked attempts to stop Medicaid funding in
Louisiana, Arkansas and Utah.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it would not
conduct a full criminal investigation into the state's 16
Planned Parenthood affiliates after a preliminary inquiry turned
up no evidence that they were selling or mishandling fetal
remains, according to a report Monday in the Orlando Sentinel
newspaper.
The agency could not be reached immediately for comment.
In a statement, Alabama's Bentley said Planned Parenthood
revised its reimbursement policy following the video uproar.
"The national pressure from Alabama and other states led
Planned Parenthood to change its practices," Bentley said in a
statement, accusing the organization of previously engaging in
"despicable and inhumane practice."
Planned Parenthood leaders on Monday said they remained
committed to serving patients in the face of political pressure
and last weekend's deadly attack on one of its Colorado clinics.
Following the shooting, which killed three and wounded nine,
the anti-abortion Florida Family Policy Council said on Monday
it would postpone a protest next week aimed at pressuring state
leaders to defund the clinics.
