NEW YORK Aug 6 Germany's Bayerische Landesbank has a case to make against Aladdin Capital Management LLC, a U.S.-based hedge fund the bank sued to try to recover $60 million in losses from a mortgage-backed securities derivative, a U.S. appeals court ruled on M ond ay.

The opinion by the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals stems from a lawsuit filed in January 2011 by the German bank accusing Aladdin of gross negligence and recklessness in managing a collateralized debt obligation. It reversed a lower court ruling.

A trial judge in Manhattan federal court dismissed the lawsuit in July 2011 before the fact-finding stage of the litigation. Bayerische Landesbank, one of a number of banks that sued over CDOs that went sour, appealed the dismissal by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in New York.

The bank said Aladdin marketed the CDO as "investment-grade" but the entire $60 million investment was lost when at least 11 underlying entities, including Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc , Washington Mutual Inc and two Icelandic banks suffered "credit events." Aladdin contested the allegations.

Monday's written opinion by a three-judge appeals panel said that at this stage, "drawing all inferences in Bayerische's favor, Bayerische has plausibly alleged that Aladdin's gross negligence exposed Bayerische to greater risk that it would lose its entire investment than would have otherwise been the case."

A lawyer for the Stamford, Connecticut-based Aladdin could not immediately be reached to comment.

The case is Bayerische Landesbank, New York Branch et al. v Aladdin Capital Management LLC in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 11-4306