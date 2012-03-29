* Bain Capital, Lion Capital eye bids for Alain Afflelou
* Bridgepoint still looking at IPO of the business
* Other previously stalled deals back in market
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, March 29 Private equity firms Bain
Capital and Lion Capital have emerged as front-runners to buy
rival Bridgepoint's majority stake in French eyewear retailer
Alain Afflelou in a sale expected to be backed by around 300
million euros ($399 million) of debt, banking sources said on
Thursday.
Bridgepoint, which bought a majority stake in Afflelou in
2006, hired Rothschild last summer to explore options to sell or
float the business, but its plans were delayed by financial
market volatility.
Bain and Lion Capital are head to head in the sale process
with final round bids due in mid-April, the bankers said.
An initial public offering is still on the table, they
added.
Bridgepoint and Bain Capital declined to comment, Lion
Capital was not immediately available to comment.
Bankers are currently trying to arrange a debt package to
back a buyout of around 300 million euros, or five times the
company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of about 60 million euros.
The process is part of a wider number of deals coming back
to the market after being pulled or delayed last year due to
tough macro-economic conditions, such as the sale of UK rail
retailer and information provider Trainline.
Trainline's owners Exponent Private Equity also hired
Rothschild last year on a potential sale and are now exploring
options for the business which has attracted serious interest
from two buyout firms, although the process is thought to be in
very early stages, bankers said.
Exponent declined to comment.
The sale of tax-free shopping company Global Blue by
Equistone Partners Europe is also progressing and first round
bids are due next week.
Equistone was formed in November following a management
buyout of Barclays Private Equity. It acquired Global Blue in
2007 and looked to put the business up for sale last year but
held off until a debt package for prospective buyers was put in
place. [ID: nL5E8DS7LF]
AAC Capital Partners' sale of ventilation and heating
systems manufacturer and supplier Volution finally happened
earlier this year. It was acquired by TowerBrook Capital
Partners after an auction process came to a halt in October
2011.