LONDON Nov 24 French optician chain Alain Afflelou (IPO-AALF.PA) has postponed a 200 million euro ($211 million) initial public offering (IPO) in Paris, two sources said, blaming choppy equity markets.

The company, valued at around 1 billion euros and majority owned by private equity fund Lion Capital, had planned to list by the end of this year. But a source close to the matter said this would likely now be pushed back to 2017 because of market volatility.

The index, one measure of the market's expectation of stock market volatility over the next 30-day period reached a four-month peak of 23.01 at the start of November. It was at its 2016 peak in June after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Several companies which had pulled their IPOs in recent weeks had put the blame on shaky markets but bankers said investors in IPOs had become more selective and disciplined on price.

Last month financial software firm Misys scrapped plans to relist on the London stock market, becoming the largest IPO to be pulled or postponed in London this year.

Some IPOs which did go ahead have disappointed. Danish payment processing company Nets saw its shares slump by a fifth since listing in September.

Alain Afflelou has more than 1,000 stores across France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Morocco, Lebanon and the Ivory Coast, generating nearly 650 million euros in sales. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

