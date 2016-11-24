LONDON Nov 24 French optician chain Alain
Afflelou (IPO-AALF.PA) has postponed a 200 million euro ($211
million) initial public offering (IPO) in Paris, two sources
said, blaming choppy equity markets.
The company, valued at around 1 billion euros and majority
owned by private equity fund Lion Capital, had planned to list
by the end of this year. But a source close to the matter said
this would likely now be pushed back to 2017 because of market
volatility.
The index, one measure of the market's expectation of
stock market volatility over the next 30-day period reached a
four-month peak of 23.01 at the start of November. It was at its
2016 peak in June after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
Several companies which had pulled their IPOs in recent
weeks had put the blame on shaky markets but bankers said
investors in IPOs had become more selective and disciplined on
price.
Last month financial software firm Misys scrapped plans to
relist on the London stock market, becoming the largest IPO to
be pulled or postponed in London this year.
Some IPOs which did go ahead have disappointed. Danish
payment processing company Nets saw its shares slump
by a fifth since listing in September.
Alain Afflelou has more than 1,000 stores across France,
Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Morocco,
Lebanon and the Ivory Coast, generating nearly 650 million euros
in sales. The company did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and CA-CIB are joint global
coordinators, and joint bookrunners with HSBC and Natixis.
($1 = 0.9469 euros)
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and IFR; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)