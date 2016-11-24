(Updates with latest figures on stores, sales)

LONDON Nov 24 French optician chain Alain Afflelou (IPO-AALF.PA) has postponed a 200 million euro ($211 million) initial public offering (IPO) in Paris, the company said, with sources blaming choppy equity markets.

The company, valued at around 1 billion euros and majority owned by private equity fund Lion Capital, had planned to list by the end of this year. But on Thursday the company said it would now look to IPO in 2017.

"The company and its shareholders continue to monitor market conditions for a potential IPO and will consider the best market windows for a potential launch next year," a spokesman for the company told Reuters by email.

Another source at the company said it had been looking for market-favourable conditions to launch the IPO since it filed its plans to do so with the regulator in France in mid-October.

The index, one measure of the market's expectation of stock market volatility over the next 30-day period reached a four-month peak of 23.01 at the start of November. It was at its 2016 peak in June after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

With potentially market moving elections in France and Germany on the horizon for spring, as well as the planned triggering of "Article 50" which would formally launch Britain's exit from the European bloc, it is not clear whether the start of next year will be an easier time to persuade investors to buy into new stock.

Last month financial software firm Misys scrapped plans to relist on the London stock market, becoming the largest IPO to be pulled or postponed in London this year.

Several companies which had pulled their IPOs in recent weeks had put the blame on shaky markets but bankers said investors in IPOs had become more selective and disciplined on price.

Some IPOs which did go ahead have disappointed. Danish payment processing company Nets saw its shares slump by a fifth since listing in September.

Alain Afflelou has 1,395 stores across France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Algeria, Morocco, Lebanon, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia generating 693 million euros in sales.

JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and CA-CIB are joint global coordinators, and joint bookrunners with HSBC and Natixis. JP Morgan and BNP Paribas declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9469 euros)