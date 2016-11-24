(Updates with latest figures on stores, sales)
By Dasha Afanasieva
LONDON Nov 24 French optician chain Alain
Afflelou (IPO-AALF.PA) has postponed a 200 million euro ($211
million) initial public offering (IPO) in Paris, the company
said, with sources blaming choppy equity markets.
The company, valued at around 1 billion euros and majority
owned by private equity fund Lion Capital, had planned to list
by the end of this year. But on Thursday the company said it
would now look to IPO in 2017.
"The company and its shareholders continue to monitor market
conditions for a potential IPO and will consider the best market
windows for a potential launch next year," a spokesman for the
company told Reuters by email.
Another source at the company said it had been looking for
market-favourable conditions to launch the IPO since it filed
its plans to do so with the regulator in France in mid-October.
The index, one measure of the market's expectation of
stock market volatility over the next 30-day period reached a
four-month peak of 23.01 at the start of November. It was at its
2016 peak in June after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
With potentially market moving elections in France and
Germany on the horizon for spring, as well as the planned
triggering of "Article 50" which would formally launch Britain's
exit from the European bloc, it is not clear whether the start
of next year will be an easier time to persuade investors to buy
into new stock.
Last month financial software firm Misys scrapped plans to
relist on the London stock market, becoming the largest IPO to
be pulled or postponed in London this year.
Several companies which had pulled their IPOs in recent
weeks had put the blame on shaky markets but bankers said
investors in IPOs had become more selective and disciplined on
price.
Some IPOs which did go ahead have disappointed. Danish
payment processing company Nets saw its shares slump
by a fifth since listing in September.
Alain Afflelou has 1,395 stores across France, Spain,
Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Algeria, Morocco,
Lebanon, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia generating 693 million
euros in sales.
JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and CA-CIB are joint global
coordinators, and joint bookrunners with HSBC and Natixis. JP
Morgan and BNP Paribas declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9469 euros)
(Additional reporting by IFR; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
Alexandra Hudson)