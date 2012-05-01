April 30 Canadian miner Alamos Gold
reported a 65 percent jump in first-quarter profit mainly on
robust gold prices and a tax gain.
Net income rose to $29.5 million, or 24 cents per share,
from $17.9 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue for the company, which owns and operates the Mulatos
mine in Mexico, rose 29 percent to $70.3 million.
Production rose 8 percent to 40,500 ounces of gold on a rise
in crusher throughput. Gold sold rose 7 percent to 41,745
ounces.
Gold prices rose 22 percent to average $1,690 per
ounce during the first quarter from the year-ago period.
Cash costs were higher at $360 per ounce, up from $349 per
ounce a year ago, as costs for inputs, such as labor, cyanide
and diesel, rose.
The company, which also has operations in Turkey, said it
would achieve its full-year production target of 200,000-220,000
ounces of gold.
Shares of the Toronto, Ontario-based company, which has a
market value of C$2.16 billion, closed at C$18.08 on Monday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.