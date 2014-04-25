April 25 Alaska Air Group on Friday reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, aided by lower fuel costs and higher airfares.

The Seattle-based parent of Alaska Airlines said net income in the quarter more than doubled to $94 million, or $1.35 a share, from $37 million, or 51 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding fuel-hedge adjustments, profit was $1.28 a share, compared with $1.24 expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 8 percent to $1.22 billion. Operating expenses rose 1 percent but fuel costs fell 6 percent. Yield, a measure of the average fare, rose 2.2 percent to 14.7 cents.

