U.S. Supreme Court sides with Venezuela over oil rigs claim
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against an American oil drilling company that claimed Venezuela unlawfully seized 11 drilling rigs in 2010.
April 25 Alaska Air Group on Friday reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, aided by lower fuel costs and higher airfares.
The Seattle-based parent of Alaska Airlines said net income in the quarter more than doubled to $94 million, or $1.35 a share, from $37 million, or 51 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding fuel-hedge adjustments, profit was $1.28 a share, compared with $1.24 expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose 8 percent to $1.22 billion. Operating expenses rose 1 percent but fuel costs fell 6 percent. Yield, a measure of the average fare, rose 2.2 percent to 14.7 cents.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, Editing by Franklin Paul)
