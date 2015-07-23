MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 9
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 23 Alaska Air Group Inc, the operator of Alaska Airlines, reported a 42 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by increasing U.S. travel and low oil prices.
Alaska Air said its fuel cost fell to an average of $2.12 per gallon in the three months to June 30 from $3.20 a year earlier. U.S. oil prices have more than halved since June 2014.
The carrier's revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1.44 billion as the number of passengers carried rose 9.1 percent. The company said it expects capacity to increase by about 8 percent in the current quarter. (1.usa.gov/1MK4u4u)
Net income rose to $234 million, or $1.79 per share, from $165 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Alaska Air earned $1.76 per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.73 per share, on revenue of $1.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close of $75.83, Alaska Air's shares had risen 27 percent this year. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)
