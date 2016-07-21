July 21 Alaska Air Group Inc, the
operator of Alaska Airlines, reported an 11 percent increase in
second-quarter profit, helped by lower fuel prices.
The company's net income rose to $260 million, or $2.10 per
share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $234 million, or $1.79
per share, a year earlier.
Seattle-based Alaska Air said in June that it would buy
Virgin America Inc for $2.6 billion to become the top
carrier on the U.S. West Coast.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)