July 21 Alaska Air Group Inc, the
operator of Alaska Airlines, reported a better-than-expected
profit for the second quarter, helped by lower fuel prices.
Alaska Air said its fuel costs fell to an average of $1.53
per gallon in the three months to June 30, from $2.12 a year
earlier. The average price of internationally traded Brent crude
fell about 26 percent in the period, compared with the same
quarter last year.
The company's net income rose to $260 million, or $2.10 per
share, in the second quarter, from $234 million, or $1.79 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding the impact of mark-to-market fuel hedge
adjustments and merger costs, the company earned $2.12 per
share, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.09, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Seattle-based Alaska Air said in June that it would buy
Virgin America Inc for $2.6 billion to become the top
carrier on the U.S. West Coast.
The carrier's operating revenue rose about 4 percent to
$1.44 billion as total passenger revenue rose 2.6 percent.
Up to Wednesday's close of $63.49, Alaska Air's shares had
fallen 21 percent this year.
