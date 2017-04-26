BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Alaska Air Group Inc, the fifth largest U.S. carrier, reported a 46.2 percent fall in quarterly profit as its operating expenses swelled and average fares declined.
Net income fell to $99 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $184 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 cents per share.
Passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to how many seats an airline flies and how far it flies them, fell 4.9 percent.
Total operating revenue rose 29.8 percent to $1.75 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results