By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 3 Oil companies appear
in no hurry to return in 2014 to the ice-choked federal waters
off Alaska where Royal Dutch Shell's exploration
efforts foundered last year, the new head of the U.S. Interior
Department said on Tuesday.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, who took up the post in
April, said that in meetings with the industry on her first
official visit to Alaska she heard no sense of "urgency."
"I have not heard from any companies an urgency to go
forward until they're ready and they are confident they can do
it in a safe and responsible way," she said in a news
conference.
Shell, which has spent about $5 billion to date on its
Arctic offshore program, including $2.1 billion paid for leases
in the Chukchi Sea in 2008, in February announced a "pause" in
those efforts after struggling with various equipment problems.
The grounding of its Kulluk drillship in a storm prompted a
Department of Interior review and the launch of Arctic-specific
standards for all drillers in federal waters of the Beaufort,
the Chukchi and in areas of transit to and from drill sites.
The baseline Arctic standards should be ready by the end of
the year, Jewell said. "That would give companies an opportunity
to determine whether they want to do anything next summer."
She added that she believes the industry remains keen on
prospects in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, despite competition
for investment from cheaper shale-oil projects in the Lower 48
states.
Shell has not yet settled on its Alaska plans for next year,
company spokesman Curtis Smith said on Tuesday.
"Future exploration plans for offshore Alaska will depend on
a number of factors, including the readiness of our rigs and our
confidence that lessons learned from our 2012 drilling program
have been fully incorporated," Smith said in an email.
ConocoPhillips, the other company with a detailed
exploration plan for U.S. Arctic waters, in April dropped its
plan to drill in the Chukchi in 2014 and was reevaluating its
program. It has not yet made any decisions about future offshore
Arctic development, said spokeswoman Natalie Lowman.
Other companies with offshore Arctic leases include Statoil
, Eni and Repsol, but they have not
filed any formal exploration plans with federal regulators.
While there was no drilling this summer in the offshore
Arctic, there has been some industry activity there, including
marine surveys in the Chukchi by Shell.