Oct 25 Alaska Governor Bill Walker has called
off the planned sale of up to $3.3 billion in state pension
obligation bonds due to a lack of support from members of the
state senate, he said on Tuesday.
Low oil prices have contributed to a multibillion budget
deficit for the current fiscal year and the sale of the bonds
was seen by Walker's administration as a way to help shore up
the state's Public Employee and Teachers' Retirement System.
"While we believe the financial benefits of issuing state
pension obligation bonds significantly outweigh the financial
risks, we recognize the need for legislative input," Walker said
in a statement.
Walker met with Senate Finance Committee members this week
where they warned against proceeding with the sale out of
concern about taking on more debt.
"Given their lack of support, I have decided not to proceed
with the issuance at this time," he said.
Credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings had warned that
Alaska could face a credit downgrade if it proceeded with the
bond transaction.
"Not selling them now may delay the downward pressure on the
rating, but absent fiscal reforms, many of the same fiscal
pressures remain," S&P's Gabriel Petek told Reuters on Tuesday.
