Fitch: Economy, Debt Still Key to UK Rating as Early Vote Called

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 18 (Fitch) The decision to call an early general election does not alter our UK sovereign rating assessment, which remains focused on the country's economic growth prospects and public finances, Fitch Ratings says. Prime Minister Theresa May said today that she would ask the House of Commons to pass a motion calling for an election on 8 June. This requires a two-thirds majority, which is likely after opposition Labour lead