May 19 Alaska may face pressure on its credit
rating if the legislature is unable to reach a budget deal that
includes fiscal reforms during its special session, Standard and
Poor's Global Ratings said on Thursday.
Alaska Governor Bill Walker this week announced a special
legislative session starting Monday to tackle a variety of bills
including measures aimed at closing the state's $3.5 billion
budget deficit.
In January, S&P lowered the state's general obligation debt
rating to AA-plus from AAA with a negative outlook amid a
structural deficit due to a sharp decline in the state's
oil-related tax revenue.
Walker, who was critical of S&P's January downgrade, noted
that the bond market was watching the state legislature closely.
"The bond market again made comments about the impact if we
don't do anything," Walker said during a press conference on
Thursday. "It's one more warning shot from the bond market, so
we really do need to fix this."
Lawmakers have been unable to agree on a host of
controversial proposals including whether to reduce or eliminate
the state's oil and gas tax-credit program, which has an
estimated cost of $775 million for fiscal 2017, and whether to
implement the first income tax in 35 years.
S&P said that in order to materially close the structural
budget gap, Alaska will have to reduce annual dividend payments
to residents from its Permanent Fund, a royalty fund that is
popular with residents.
"The politics of reaching an agreement on some combination
of fiscal reforms that would stabilize the state's budget
outlook is proving every bit as difficult as we anticipated in
January," S&P said.
If no budget agreement is reached during the special
session, the government could shut down on July 1 when the
state's new fiscal year begins, S&P said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Leslie Adler)